Global Homewares Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The UAE homewares environment continued to recover in 2019, post-introduction of VAT in 2018. During the review period consumers were discouraged from purchasing premium products and postponed purchases. Unit prices for homewares declined across many other categories during the review period, and many consumers opted to spend their limited budget on renewing their indoor furniture and home textiles to take advantage of affordable prices. It is expected that in-store promotions and product bundli…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homewares in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Price promotions, internet access and popularity of cooking shows underpin continued growth

Private label benefits as consumers seek greater convenience in the kitchen

Health trend and awareness of quality to boost demand for more premium products

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Groupe SEB’s Tefal dominates ovenware, underpinning the company’s overall category lead

IKEA maintains lead in food storage, environmental issues may influence future demand

Growth of induction hobs set to boost demand for appropriate cookware

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

