Global Homewares Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

In Ukraine, the pace of life continues to become more hectic, with more people working full time. As a result, there is less time for cooking. In addition, with the appearance of departments with cooked food at supermarkets and hypermarkets and the popularisation of food delivery services, Ukrainians are becoming less interested in cooking, thus negatively impacting homewares sales. Over the forecast period, this trend will strengthen. With improving purchasing power, more Ukrainians will be abl…

Euromonitor International's Homewares in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level.

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Homewares in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demand limited by fall in number of people cooking regularly

Value sales boosted by rising demand for quality

New innovative designs and materials help attract consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Groupe Arc International leads sales

Kavalierglass benefits from well-designed but affordable ovenware

Higher quality international brands continue to lead value sales

CATEGORY DATA

…..Continued.

