Global Homewares Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

To increase sales in homeware, in 2019, players focused on creative and colourful designs for their kitchen utensils. Some brands also developed unique limited edition products, endorsed by famous local chefs, who gave their names to these ranges. These limited editions boosted sales through scarcity, using famous names to attract consumers and promote quality through their endorsements. Another strategy players started to implement in 2019, was replacing Teflon pots and pans, which have health-…

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Homewares and Home Furnishings.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Homewares in Argentina
Euromonitor International
April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Kitchen utensils launch with new designs and celebrity endorsements to boost value sales
Social media is a crucial marketing tool for hardware players, with food communities and the use of influencers engaged to drive growth
Reusable drinking water bottles have become popular, with sales boosted by the health and wellness trend, as well as environmental issues
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
One of the leading players, Essen SA, adds items to its existing lines to boost sales and offer consumers simple cooking solutions
Homewares leader Rigolleau SA faces challenges, losing share due to poor sales performance and increasing competition
The economic situation provides opportunities for cheaper brands, and opportunities for direct selling
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Homewares by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Homewares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Homewares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Homewares by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Homewares by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…..Continued.

