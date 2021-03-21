Global Hosiery Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

When China entered lockdown due to COVID-19, many worldwide hosiery companies turned to Taiwan for their manufacturing orders, as Taiwanese manufacturing remains relatively cheap. However, as the COVID-19 situation became more stable in China, many global companies reverted to ordering their products from Chinese hosiery manufacturers. As such, hosiery manufacturers in Taiwan are increasingly looking for ways to position themselves and promote unique selling points, such as better athletic funct…
Euromonitor International's Hosiery in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International
Table of Contents
Hosiery in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Some benefit for Taiwanese manufacturers as China goes into lockdown
Hosiery manufacturers branch into other categories to expand their offerings
Sun Flower Co retains its lead of hosiery with Uniqlo close behind
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
High consumer price sensitivity to continue limiting current value sales
Personalised, colourful and quirky designs to continue developing
Athleisure trend boosts interest in non-sheer hosiery, whilst sheer hosiery will continue to see declines
CATEGORY DATA
