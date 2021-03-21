Global Hot Drinks in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hot drinks except for tea have a low base in Iran – a key motive for rapid growth in 2016. However, general stagnation in the Iranian economy and its consequences such as a high rate of unemployment caused purchasing power to decline, which negatively impacted the performance of more modern hot drinks such as coffee. Tea, however, enjoys a high level of penetration, with estimated per capita consumption of 1kg. Lower purchasing power made consumers of tea opt for cheaper options and thus become…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947429-hot-drinks-in-iran

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frp-composite-materials-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nail-polish-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Executive Summary

Decline of Purchasing Power Limits Development

Strong Performance of Smuggled Products Continues To Hamper Growth

Golestan Co Leads Tea While Nestlé Iran Pjs Co Is A Key Supplier in Coffee

New Nestlé Production Lines Alter Balance in Instant Coffee and Cocoa Powder

Tea To Remain Dominant While Coffee Continues To Grow From A Low Base

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 4 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 5 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 8 Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 9 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2011-2016

Table 10 Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2012-2016

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Hot Drinks: % Retail Value 2013-2016

Table 13 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format: % Volume 2011-2016

Table 14 Retail Distribution of Hot Drinks by Format and Category: % Volume 2016

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Breakdown 2016-2021

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Hot Drinks by Retail vs Foodservice: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2016-2021

Table 18 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 19 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 20 Forecast Retail Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 21 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Volume 2016-2021

Table 22 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021

Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2016-2021

Table 24 Forecast Total Sales of Hot Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2016-2021

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Golestan Co in Hot Drinks (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 2 Golestan Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Golesdtan Co: Competitive Position 2016

Mita Kish Co in Hot Drinks (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 4 Mita Kish Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Mita Kish Co: Competitive Position 2016

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105