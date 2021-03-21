All news

Global Hot Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Novadelta – Comércio e Indústria de Cafés Lda is the leading local player in hot drinks. Over the forecast period it is likely to invest in new product developments and in strong marketing campaigns in order to consolidate its position, particularly within coffee, in both foodservice and retail channels.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

