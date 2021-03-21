All news

Global Hot Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The main strategy is to offer innovative, high-quality, but affordably-priced instant hot drinks in the retail and foodservice channels. The company also strives to become a leading supplier of powdered hot drinks, including coffee and tea, to vending machines and bakeries. It also aims to grow market share in chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks, where it is well known as a producer of good quality but low-priced cocoa products. Through continuous new product development, the long-term strat…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

TUTTI ÉLELMISZERIPARI KFT IN HOT DRINKS (HUNGARY)
January 2017

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Tutti Élelmiszeripari Kft: Key Facts
Summary 2 Tutti Élelmiszeripari Kft: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Tutti Élelmiszeripari Kft: Competitive Position 2016

