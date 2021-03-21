All news

Global Hot Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Manza Té is expected to continue investing in improving its manufacturing process while gaining additional economies of scale savings over the forecast period, especially by expanding its presence in regional markets (including South America) where this player already found attractive export opportunities for its brand. Packaging innovations and additional functional herbal infusion launches are expected among this local player’s further development over the forecast period, when local consumers…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

MANZA TÉ SA IN HOT DRINKS (COSTA RICA)
Euromonitor International
January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Manza Té SA: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Manza Té SA: Competitive Position 2016

….….Continued

 

