Global Hot Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Mayora Indah Tbk is expected to continue to launch new products that will help to maintain its leading status or improve its retail value share in the coming years. The company is also innovative with launches into new product areas. While some previous launches focused more on products targeted at traditional retail channels, the company is likely to also venture more into products targeted at the emerging middle class.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

