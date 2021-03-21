All news

Global Industrial Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery in Turkey Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Industrial Air-conditioning, Packaging and Other General Purpose Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Industrial Air-conditioning and Ventilation Equipment, Other General Purpose Machinery, Packaging Machinery, Weighing Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

INDUSTRIAL AIR-CONDITIONING, PACKAGING AND OTHER GENERAL PURPOSE MACHINERY IN TURKEY

Euromonitor International

October 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry Structure by Category 2017-2022, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 5 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 6 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 7 Market Structure by Key Buyer Groups 2012-2017, LCU million

Trade

Chart 8 Exports 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 9 Imports 2012-2017, LCU million

Firmographics

Chart 10 Top Company Shares 2017, % of total production value, LCU..continue

 

