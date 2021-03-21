Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Industrial refrigeration equipment refers to machines and systems used for industrial refrigeration application, which generally include refrigeration compressor, evaporator unit, industrial rack, heat exchanger and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Refrigeration Equipments in India, including the following market information:

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market 2019 (%)

The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market was valued at 21090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26180 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Industrial Refrigeration Equipments production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Refrigeration Compressor

Evaporators Unit

Industrial Rack

Heat Exchanger

Others

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage Production

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Energy Industry

Logistics Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Daikin

United Technologies

Danfoss

GEA

Emerson

Mayekawa

BITZER

Lennox International

Yantai Moon

Evapco

Shanghai Reindustry

LU-VE

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Overall Market Size

2.1 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Refrigeration Compressor

4.1.3 Evaporators Unit

4.1.4 Industrial Rack

4.1.5 Heat Exchanger

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food & Beverage Production

….continued

