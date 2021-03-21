All news

Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Industrial refrigeration equipment refers to machines and systems used for industrial refrigeration application, which generally include refrigeration compressor, evaporator unit, industrial rack, heat exchanger and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Refrigeration Equipments in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market 2019 (%)
The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market was valued at 21090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26180 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Industrial Refrigeration Equipments production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Refrigeration Compressor
Evaporators Unit
Industrial Rack
Heat Exchanger
Others

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food & Beverage Production
Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Energy Industry
Logistics Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ingersoll Rand
Johnson Controls
Daikin
United Technologies
Danfoss
GEA
Emerson
Mayekawa
BITZER
Lennox International
Yantai Moon
Evapco
Shanghai Reindustry
LU-VE

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Refrigeration Compressor
4.1.3 Evaporators Unit
4.1.4 Industrial Rack
4.1.5 Heat Exchanger
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Sales, 2021-2026

….continued

