Global Jeans in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Prior to the pandemic, more women were buying leggings, on the basis that they offered greater comfort, sportier designs, as well as a greater variety of colours and prints. Moreover, three pairs of leggings or two pairs of shorts or trousers can be bought for the same price as a pair of economy jeans. In 2020, various long-term lockdowns in Argentina meant consumers spent many months in their homes. Most people sought clothing that was loose and comfortable especially as they were not out socia…

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012103-jeans-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Jeans in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/film-distribution-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-shower-stretcher-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Jeans in Argentina

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced demand for jeans due to lockdown, remote working and few occasions to socialise

Steep decline for economy jeans mainly sold via bricks and mortar stores though standard, premium and super premium experience small uplift via e-commerce

Border closures decimate buying opportunities but boost potential for local producers of jeans

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Supply shortages for the 2021 spring/summer season

Players leave the category due to import barriers

Pacifico Sur enters jeans in Argentina but postpones launch due to the pandemic

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Jeans: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Jeans: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Men’s Jeans by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Women’s Jeans by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105