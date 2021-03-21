All news

Global Kuban-Vino OOO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017

Kuban-Vino OOO aims to remain as the largest wine producer in Russia by developing both its grape cultivation business and wine production. In particular, the company plans to continue investing in the reconstruction of its production sites, in addition to it plans to construct a new vineyard in Anapa in cooperation with Italian Enofly Srl and to set up a new vine nursery to produce three million grafted seedlings annually. The company also intends to develop domestic agritourism, planning to in…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KUBAN-VINO OOO IN ALCOHOLIC DRINKS (RUSSIA)
Euromonitor International
July 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Kuban-Vino OOO: Key Facts

….CONTINUED

