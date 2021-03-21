All news

Global Large Cooking Appliances in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

After strong growth through most of the review period, COVID-19 led to a retail volume decline in large cooking appliances in 2020. Despite the fact that people had more time to cook at home due to lockdowns, they tended to be more cautious and saved money and delayed any upgrades or kitchen remodelling. Meanwhile, the closure of store-based outlets contributed to decline, and also led more consumers to try out e-commerce.

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Large Cooking Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Large Cooking Appliances in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers’ financial concerns limit growth of built-in hobs
A switch away from gas hobs is seen for safety and cost reasons
Rinnai and Goldsun extend their volume shares thanks to reasonable prices
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Maturity and price-consciousness set to hamper growth
Clear segmentation by brand and price segment
Stronger move from kitchen specialists to e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 13 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

