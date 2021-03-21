Global Laundry Care in Indonesia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Laundry care continued to see retail volume and current value growth in 2020, albeit with a strong deceleration from the previous year. Laundry care products are used by consumers from all income groups, especially the major contributor to sales, hand wash detergents, with the penetration rate of washing machines remaining in the single digits in the country. This is the most popular detergent because a large proportion of Indonesia’s population comes from middle- to lower-income households with…

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Indonesia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Laundry Care in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hand wash detergents sees a slowdown due to COVID-19 economic impact

Higher-income consumers do laundry more frequently due to COVID-19

COVID-19 leads e-commerce to increase strongly

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Laundry care set to continue to struggle to achieve growth in 2021

New launches and promotion will contribute to growth

Upgrading will contribute to unit price growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

