Global Luxury Eyewear in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In Canada, lockdown had a significant impact on sales of luxury eyewear in 2020 as retail distribution channels were closed, including luxury department stores and luxury specialist retailers, while opticians/optometrists were limited to emergency services only in most regions. In the reopening phase, beginning in May in several regions, channels reopened with enhanced safety measures and reduced operating hours which hampered the sales recovery in the second half of the year. Reopening optician…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Eyewear in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Eyewear market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Eyewear retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Spectacle Frames, Luxury Sun Glasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown store closures and limitations on opticians’ services lead to significant decline in luxury eyewear value sales

E-commerce benefits strongly from the pandemic situation

Luxury eyewear retailers offer discounts to buoy sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery expected due to ongoing travel restrictions and spending polarisation

The slow recovery of luxury sunglasses sales relies on aspirational consumers

Luxury eyewear purchases via e-commerce are expected to increase

