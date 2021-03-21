Global Luxury Eyewear in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 outbreak led to a serious reduction in luxury eyewear sales, across luxury spectacle frames and luxury sunglasses, in 2020, as the UK government implemented necessary store closures, quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic. Despite routine eye care resuming across the summer months, the luxury eyewear market is expected to see continued declines towards the end of 2020, as various other potential threats emerge. These include patients putting off attendin…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Eyewear in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Eyewear market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Eyewear retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Spectacle Frames, Luxury Sun Glasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Luxury Eyewear in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 causes slowdown in luxury eyewear in 2020
COVID-19’s travel restrictions take their toll on luxury sunglasses
EssilorLuxottica maintains its strong position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
UK luxury eyewear expects slow return to growth
Luxury eyewear growth depends largely on millennials
Online distribution becoming more of a necessity
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
