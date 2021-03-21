Global Luxury Eyewear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive a double-digit decline in sales of luxury eyewear in 2020 The primary reason for this will be the sharp economic contraction brought about by the closure of the economy, restrictions on movement and job losses. The recession is projected to be the worst in Switzerland’s post-war history. This has led to steep fall in consumer confidence. Although luxury eyewear, and in particular luxury spectacle frames, are more of an essential purchase than many other luxu…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Eyewear in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Eyewear market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Eyewear retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Spectacle Frames, Luxury Sun Glasses.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Luxury Eyewear in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus weakens consumer confidence as Swiss face recession

Restrictions on travel and socialising weaken demand

Retail restrictions and consumer uncertainty cut footfall

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Luxury eyewear will struggle to rebuild as consumers defer purchase, although prices will recover

Opportunity for innovators, but strong brand equity of leaders is significant barrier to entry

E-commerce set to grow as attachment to physical stores has weakened

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

