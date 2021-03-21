Global Luxury Eyewear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive a double-digit decline in sales of luxury eyewear in 2020 The primary reason for this will be the sharp economic contraction brought about by the closure of the economy, restrictions on movement and job losses. The recession is projected to be the worst in Switzerland’s post-war history. This has led to steep fall in consumer confidence. Although luxury eyewear, and in particular luxury spectacle frames, are more of an essential purchase than many other luxu…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Eyewear in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Eyewear market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Eyewear retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Spectacle Frames, Luxury Sun Glasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Luxury Eyewear in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus weakens consumer confidence as Swiss face recession
Restrictions on travel and socialising weaken demand
Retail restrictions and consumer uncertainty cut footfall
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Luxury eyewear will struggle to rebuild as consumers defer purchase, although prices will recover
Opportunity for innovators, but strong brand equity of leaders is significant barrier to entry
E-commerce set to grow as attachment to physical stores has weakened
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
