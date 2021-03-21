All news

Global Luxury Goods in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Luxury Goods in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Canada’s response to controlling the pandemic has been moderately stringent, according to the University of Oxford’s study of the relationship between the number of COVID-19 cases and governments’ response. Luxury goods in Canada suffered strongly reduced value sales in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdown period which saw the vast majority of luxury points of sale such as mono-brand boutiques, multi-brand stores and jewellers closed. Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, a major luxury cluster,…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857981-luxury-goods-in-canada

 

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pyrogenic-silica-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crop-production-software-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06-61755156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Goods in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Otoscope�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Otoscope Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]
All news

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Outlook Analysis by 2030

atul

The recent market report on the global Synthetic Aperture Radar market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Synthetic Aperture Radar market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 […]
All news

Blanking Machines Market Size, Growth And Key Players- AMADA, Suzhou Huagong Technology, Ueshima Seisakusho, Schuler, Jinan Junao CNC Equipment

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Blanking Machines Market. Global Blanking Machines Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Blanking Machines […]