Global Luxury Goods in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 has led to a dramatic decline in sales of luxury goods across categories. The lockdown and social distancing measures enforced to keep citizens safe meant that consumers were confined to their homes and unable to work and socialise as they used to before the pandemic. The lockdown restrictions, imposed in the spring and autumn of 2020, also meant that non-essential stores and restaurants were closed to prevent the spread of the virus which resulted in declines of over 50% for luxury hot…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Goods in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
January 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATOR
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

