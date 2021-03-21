Global Luxury Goods Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic decline in sales of luxury goods across categories in 2020. The lockdown and social distancing measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease meant that consumers were confined to their homes and unable to work and socialise as they used to before the pandemic. The lockdown restrictions, imposed from mid-March for six weeks and again in Victoria as a second wave of infections emerged May and June, leading to a second strict lockdown which eventually l…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Luxury Goods in Australia
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
International and domestic border closures due to COVID-19 wreaks havoc on experiential luxury in 2020
Luxury foodservice suffer as Palazzo Versace is closed twice in 2020
Luxury hotel bookings suffer although regional tourism increases in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Experiential luxury unlikely to recover over the forecast period due to decreased disposable incomes
Luxury hotels set to decrease prices and increase special offers to tempt customers back over the forecast period
Competition from non-luxury experiential resorts on the increase
CATEGORY DATA
Table 10 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
International travel bans devastate luxury hotel bookings in 2020
Luxury hotels try to maintain sales by using various strategies in 2020
Palazzo Versace Gold Coast’s maintenance delayed due to international travel ban thanks to the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Luxury hotels likely to benefit over the forecast period as a result of diligent following of safety protocols due to larger budgets
Luxury hotels likely to benefit from domestic tourism but unlikely to recover before borders open again
Fairmont to build a new luxury hotel in Queensland by 2023
CATEGORY DATA
Table 16 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2015-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2019
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2016-2019
Table 21 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Although alcohol consumption increases during lockdown sales of fine wines/champagne and spirits are negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020
Locally produced wines/champagne and spirits are gaining in popularity in 2020
The luxury gifting trend boosts innovation in champagne in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growing preference for experiential luxury benefits fine wines/champagne and spirits over the forecast period
Convenience likely to drive the shift towards e-commerce over the forecast period
Local distillers likely to increase production of luxury spirits over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Interest rate cuts help to negate the impact of the pandemic in 2020
Mercedes-Benz continues to lead in 2020 with premium and luxury car sales benefitting from low interest rates
Sustainability concerns and innovation fuel interest in electric/hybrid models
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Premium and luxury car sales expected to recover over the forecast period
Government support likely to drive automotive innovation during the COVID-19 recovery
Efforts to reinforce status symbol appeal of luxury cars set to intensify
CATEGORY DATA
Table 30 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2015-2020
Table 31 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2019
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2016-2019
….continued
