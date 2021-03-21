Global Luxury Goods Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic decline in sales of luxury goods across categories in 2020. The lockdown and social distancing measures enforced to curb the spread of the disease meant that consumers were confined to their homes and unable to work and socialise as they used to before the pandemic. The lockdown restrictions, imposed from mid-March for six weeks and again in Victoria as a second wave of infections emerged May and June, leading to a second strict lockdown which eventually l…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Luxury Goods in Australia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

International and domestic border closures due to COVID-19 wreaks havoc on experiential luxury in 2020

Luxury foodservice suffer as Palazzo Versace is closed twice in 2020

Luxury hotel bookings suffer although regional tourism increases in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Experiential luxury unlikely to recover over the forecast period due to decreased disposable incomes

Luxury hotels set to decrease prices and increase special offers to tempt customers back over the forecast period

Competition from non-luxury experiential resorts on the increase

CATEGORY DATA

Table 10 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

International travel bans devastate luxury hotel bookings in 2020

Luxury hotels try to maintain sales by using various strategies in 2020

Palazzo Versace Gold Coast’s maintenance delayed due to international travel ban thanks to the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Luxury hotels likely to benefit over the forecast period as a result of diligent following of safety protocols due to larger budgets

Luxury hotels likely to benefit from domestic tourism but unlikely to recover before borders open again

Fairmont to build a new luxury hotel in Queensland by 2023

CATEGORY DATA

Table 16 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Although alcohol consumption increases during lockdown sales of fine wines/champagne and spirits are negatively impacted by the pandemic in 2020

Locally produced wines/champagne and spirits are gaining in popularity in 2020

The luxury gifting trend boosts innovation in champagne in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing preference for experiential luxury benefits fine wines/champagne and spirits over the forecast period

Convenience likely to drive the shift towards e-commerce over the forecast period

Local distillers likely to increase production of luxury spirits over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Interest rate cuts help to negate the impact of the pandemic in 2020

Mercedes-Benz continues to lead in 2020 with premium and luxury car sales benefitting from low interest rates

Sustainability concerns and innovation fuel interest in electric/hybrid models

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium and luxury car sales expected to recover over the forecast period

Government support likely to drive automotive innovation during the COVID-19 recovery

Efforts to reinforce status symbol appeal of luxury cars set to intensify

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2019

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2016-2019

….continued

