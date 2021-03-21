Global Luxury Goods Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Following a robust performance in 2019, luxury goods is set to record a significant value decline of 14% in 2020, compared to the strong growth of 12% in 2019. As the COVID-19 virus spread across Germany, the government installed a lockdown from March 2020, which closed all non-essential retailers and put travel restrictions in place. Experiential luxury was particularly affected, with a high proportion of sales in these areas generated from inbound tourists. Therefore, the closure of hotels and…
Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Luxury Goods in Germany
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
A lack of international travellers leads to a severe decline in growth for 2020
Lack of business conferences and events stifles growth for luxury hotels
Opportunities for niche businesses grow as consumers visit domestic locations
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Increased demand across the early forecast period boosts growth for experiential luxury
Operators will focus on health and safety to entice consumers back for visits
Strong finances put players in a solid position to recover over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 10 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown and store closures lead to a decline in sales for 2020
A lack of international travellers impacts sales of luxury foodservice
Giorgio Armani dominates luxury foodservice
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Luxury consumers and international travellers drive growth over the forecast period
An increased focus on experiences drives growth for the coming years
German luxury foodservice is small, set to remain the case over the early forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 16 Sales in Luxury Foodservice: Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Sales in Luxury Foodservice: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 18 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Foodservice: % Value 2015-2019
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Foodservice: % Value 2016-2019
Table 20 Forecast Sales in Luxury Foodservice: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales in Luxury Foodservice: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hotels are unable to run full operations, with buffets and spa services cancelled
Cancelled events leads to a decline in bookings for luxury hotels
Domestic tourism focuses on luxury hotels in remote areas
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
International travellers and strict safety protocols boost the recovery
Wellness retreats drive growth, as mental wellness becomes a growing trend
The strong finances and reputations of many luxury hotels will benefit recovery
CATEGORY DATA
Table 22 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 24 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2015-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
….continued
