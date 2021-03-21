Global Luxury Goods Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In March 2020, the government of Argentina took swift action to close their borders in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, halting international travel. Stay-at-home orders meant consumers were adapting to new lifestyles with working from home and turning to e-commerce, with the channel offering advantages such as contactless payment, limiting the risk of viral transmission. Over June and July 2020, footfall in physical retail and recreation centres was down on average by 57% compared with pre…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales plummet as hotels are forced to shut
Multinational chains dominate landscape
Little demand exists among locals for experiential luxury
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Opening to tourism again paramount to forecast period performance
Restaurants unlikely to bounce back strongly in 2021
Mendoza now on the luxury map
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Luxury hotels in the capital are hardest hit by closures
Marriott to unveil W Hotels outlet in Buenos Aires
Luxury hotels booming before pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery hinges on return of foreign visitors
Mendoza holds some potential
Hotels investing in their menus to create USP
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Big losses in both on-trade and off-trade as COVID-19 hits Argentina
Local fine wines attracting international acclaim and interest
Strengthening wine culture supporting category development
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Social distancing and economic downturn to slow down recovery
E-commerce now a force to be reckoned with in this category
Active promotions even more key to sales as pandemic saps purchasing power
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 outbreak leads to global and local barriers to category performance
Gap between official and blue dollar exchange rates prompts brief surge in sales
Lexus establishing itself in Argentina market
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Volume sales to gradually ease back to growth
Lower-price models helping to roll out electric cars in Argentina
New launches predicted to attract consumers despite economic downturn
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Switch to online sales cannot compensate for outlet closures
Domestic companies playing increasingly important role
Opening in Argentina seen as too risky, even before COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Much hinges on Buenos Aires avoiding further lockdowns
Prime store locations at a premium
Online purchases now an important part of personal luxury landscape
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Volume sales plunge heavily as lockdown sees key stores shut
Importation concerns and strong price rises hamper category development
Louis Vuitton pops back up in Argentina
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Possibility of import restrictions hangs over category, but volume sales predicted to bounce back over forecast period
Return of international travel a threat to sales
Central bank currency obligations discourage investment for foreign players
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail closures and lack of necessity push down luxury eyewear sales strongly amid pandemic
Luxottica is at sales summit
Sales already severely challenged pre-pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Weak economy and import dependency to limit sales bounce-back
Staff consultation will still be key factor when purchasing luxury eyewear
Latent potential for growth, with Argentina market still relatively untapped
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Limited distribution due to COVID-19 sees volume sales plummet in 2020
Pandora takes little time to become the leading brand
Volume sales show improvement prior to pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery in volume sales likely to be gradual, with Argentina’s economic and social weaknesses continuing to threaten performance
Jewellery and watch specialist retailers likely to remain primary distributors
Italian brand Bvlgari compromising for the Argentinian market
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store closures and lack of e-commerce option accelerate sales decline
Louis Vuitton re-establishes its leadership in Argentina
Poorly performing economy blighting sales even before pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
….continued
