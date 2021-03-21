Global Luxury Goods Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In March 2020, the government of Argentina took swift action to close their borders in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, halting international travel. Stay-at-home orders meant consumers were adapting to new lifestyles with working from home and turning to e-commerce, with the channel offering advantages such as contactless payment, limiting the risk of viral transmission. Over June and July 2020, footfall in physical retail and recreation centres was down on average by 57% compared with pre…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857748-luxury-goods-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-bank-refrigerators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-managed-file-transfer-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Luxury Goods in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales plummet as hotels are forced to shut

Multinational chains dominate landscape

Little demand exists among locals for experiential luxury

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Opening to tourism again paramount to forecast period performance

Restaurants unlikely to bounce back strongly in 2021

Mendoza now on the luxury map

CATEGORY DATA

Table 10 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Luxury hotels in the capital are hardest hit by closures

Marriott to unveil W Hotels outlet in Buenos Aires

Luxury hotels booming before pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery hinges on return of foreign visitors

Mendoza holds some potential

Hotels investing in their menus to create USP

CATEGORY DATA

Table 16 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Big losses in both on-trade and off-trade as COVID-19 hits Argentina

Local fine wines attracting international acclaim and interest

Strengthening wine culture supporting category development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Social distancing and economic downturn to slow down recovery

E-commerce now a force to be reckoned with in this category

Active promotions even more key to sales as pandemic saps purchasing power

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2015-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 outbreak leads to global and local barriers to category performance

Gap between official and blue dollar exchange rates prompts brief surge in sales

Lexus establishing itself in Argentina market

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume sales to gradually ease back to growth

Lower-price models helping to roll out electric cars in Argentina

New launches predicted to attract consumers despite economic downturn

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2015-2019

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value 2016-2019

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Premium and Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Switch to online sales cannot compensate for outlet closures

Domestic companies playing increasingly important role

Opening in Argentina seen as too risky, even before COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Much hinges on Buenos Aires avoiding further lockdowns

Prime store locations at a premium

Online purchases now an important part of personal luxury landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 36 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2015-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales plunge heavily as lockdown sees key stores shut

Importation concerns and strong price rises hamper category development

Louis Vuitton pops back up in Argentina

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Possibility of import restrictions hangs over category, but volume sales predicted to bounce back over forecast period

Return of international travel a threat to sales

Central bank currency obligations discourage investment for foreign players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 43 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 44 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2015-2019

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2016-2019

Table 47 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail closures and lack of necessity push down luxury eyewear sales strongly amid pandemic

Luxottica is at sales summit

Sales already severely challenged pre-pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Weak economy and import dependency to limit sales bounce-back

Staff consultation will still be key factor when purchasing luxury eyewear

Latent potential for growth, with Argentina market still relatively untapped

CATEGORY DATA

Table 50 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 51 Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Eyewear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 54 Distribution of Luxury Eyewear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Sales of Luxury Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited distribution due to COVID-19 sees volume sales plummet in 2020

Pandora takes little time to become the leading brand

Volume sales show improvement prior to pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in volume sales likely to be gradual, with Argentina’s economic and social weaknesses continuing to threaten performance

Jewellery and watch specialist retailers likely to remain primary distributors

Italian brand Bvlgari compromising for the Argentinian market

CATEGORY DATA

Table 57 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 58 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 59 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019

Table 60 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019

Table 61 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 63 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Store closures and lack of e-commerce option accelerate sales decline

Louis Vuitton re-establishes its leadership in Argentina

Poorly performing economy blighting sales even before pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105