Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Dutch Tourism Office expects no let-up in the increasing numbers of foreign tourists visiting the Netherlands over the forecast period. Traditional source markets, including the US, Germany, Japan and China, are expected to show sustained growth, along with rising visitor numbers from other less traditional countries such as India. However, the effects of the country’s “hotel stop” policy for Amsterdam will start kicking in relatively soon. For now, investment in luxury hotels is continuing…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
“hotel Stop” Policy Will Limit Expansion of Luxury Holiday Accommodation in Amsterdam
the Netherlands Looks To Attract People Away From Amsterdam To Other Parts of the Country
Luxury Hotels Looking To Make Stays An “experience” As A Means of Differentiation
Competitive Landscape
New Nh Hotel Collection Amsterdam Flower Market Opens
Nh Hotel Group Investing in Its Nhow Boutique Concept
Fattal Hotel Group Opens New Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam Luxury Hotel
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary

