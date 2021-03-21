All news

Global Luxury Hotels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Poland continued to experience a boom in the number of hotels being opened towards the end of the review period, although most of the newly-opened facilities concerned 3- to 4-star hotels. With the exception of the re-opening of the Raffles Europejski Warsaw after its renovation, the number of luxury hotels being built in the country has stagnated. This is because the construction of high-end hotels requires huge financial outlay, which discourages domestic backing, as few sponsors can afford to…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Headlines
Prospects
Growing Demand for Luxury Hotels To Increase, Encouraging Higher Numbers of Outlets Over the Forecast Period
Healthy Growth in Tourist Numbers Helps To Support Higher Current Value Sales
Varying Demands of Different Demographics Regarding Luxury Hotel Experience
Competitive Landscape
Consolidated Landscape But Upgrading and Rebranding Could Offer Potential for Further Competition
Smaller Cities Can Also Attract Big Names Within Luxury Hotels
Radisson Hotel Group Collaboration Will Lead To Expansion in Polish Resorts
Category Data
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Luxury Goods Continues To Be Supported by Rising Affluence Amongst Higher Number of Poles
the Displaying of One’s Social Status and the Desire for Luxury Experiences Are Two Notable Trends That Drive Sales of Luxury Goods in Poland

…continued

 

 

 

