Global Luxury Jewellery in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The COVID-19 lockdown period in 2020 saw the vast majority of luxury points of sale in Canada closed, including mono-brand boutiques, multi-brand stores and jewellers. This had a heavy impact on sales of luxury jewellery because the vast majority is sold in-store as many consumers want to view high-end pieces in person, especially when purchasing fine jewellery, possibly as investment pieces, and to enjoy the overall experience of purchasing this way. During the reopening phase, retailers restri…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Jewellery in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Luxury jewellery suffers heavy impact due to store and international border closures
Lower consumer confidence and sentiment impact luxury jewellery sales
E-commerce emerges more strongly aided by high-end retailers offering luxury jewellery online
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery to be hampered by difficult economic circumstances in the forecast period
Retailers likely to take steps to stand out in the new normal retailing environment
E-commerce set to grow in importance boosted by millennial generation shoppers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

