Global Luxury Jewellery in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Along with luxury timepieces, luxury jewellery is one of the most emblematic categories in luxury goods, and thus was amongst the first categories to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. As in other categories, luxury goods suffered from the closure of non-essential retail outlets throughout France from March to May 2020.
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857988-luxury-jewellery-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heavyduty-case-sealer-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-delivery-software-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Luxury Jewellery in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Luxury jewellery the first to feel the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic
Category suffers a huge setback in recovery from ‘gilets jaunes’ crisis
Swarovski France SA faces tough competition from new entrants
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Supply and demand slow to recover as young consumers favour sustainable products
French invest in luxury jewellery to resell
E-commerce looks set to shake up luxury jewellery
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/