Global Luxury Jewellery in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Along with luxury timepieces, luxury jewellery is one of the most emblematic categories in luxury goods, and thus was amongst the first categories to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. As in other categories, luxury goods suffered from the closure of non-essential retail outlets throughout France from March to May 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Luxury jewellery the first to feel the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic
Category suffers a huge setback in recovery from ‘gilets jaunes’ crisis
Swarovski France SA faces tough competition from new entrants
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Supply and demand slow to recover as young consumers favour sustainable products
French invest in luxury jewellery to resell
E-commerce looks set to shake up luxury jewellery
