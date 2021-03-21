Global Luxury Jewellery Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The Australian government implemented a six-week lockdown from mid-March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19 resulting in non-essential store closures and stringent social distancing measures. Subsequently, social occasions and celebrations including weddings and parties were postponed but despite the easing of restrictions large celebratory occasions did not recommence later in the year. Combined with an economic downturn resulting in financial constraints for many consumers, and store closures…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857754-luxury-jewellery-in-australia

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kraft-paper-bag-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automation-as-a-service-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

Luxury Jewellery in Australia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Postponement of celebratory occasions and social distancing measures delay occasions for wearing of luxury jewellery in 2020

Luxury jewellery players use the pandemic to accelerate digital strategies

Jewellers increasingly offer personalised solutions in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Resumption of social occasions and celebrations to fuel spending on luxury jewellery over the forecast period

A diamond-sourcing programme established benefitting Australian jewellery companies over the forecast period

Luxury jewellers to adapt product offering to Australian consumer base over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105