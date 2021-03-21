Global Luxury Jewellery Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Luxury jewellers, many of which sell their products in the main shopping malls in Argentina, kept their doors closed for several months in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which strongly affected the luxury jewellery sector. According to the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), retail sales fell by almost 28% in July 2020, with an even stronger contraction in Greater Buenos Aires. With most of the shopping malls closed between mid-March and mid-October, the situation became des…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857753-luxury-jewellery-in-argentina

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heavy-duty-slurry-pumps-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agile-iot-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Table of Contents

.

Luxury Jewellery in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited distribution due to COVID-19 sees volume sales plummet in 2020

Pandora takes little time to become the leading brand

Volume sales show improvement prior to pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in volume sales likely to be gradual, with Argentina’s economic and social weaknesses continuing to threaten performance

Jewellery and watch specialist retailers likely to remain primary distributors

Italian brand Bvlgari compromising for the Argentinian market

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105