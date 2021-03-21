Global Luxury Leather Goods in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

While remaining the third biggest category, luxury leather goods experienced the highest rate of value decline among all personal luxury categories in Canada in 2020. The travel industry among all industries has been the most severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. National lockdowns, international and domestic restrictions on travel, and self-quarantine requirements severely reduced demand for new purchases of luxury luggage and travel goods in Canada in 2020. The Canada-US…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Leather Goods in Canada

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Severe decline suffered by luxury leather goods with travel halted and stores closed

Reopening period sees popular brands lead the recovery

Consumers shift more strongly towards e-commerce amid the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow recovery of travel and tourism will hamper growth in new purchases of luxury luggage

Handbags expected to drive the faster recovery of women’s luxury bags and small leather goods

E-commerce is expected to continue making gains

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

