Global Luxury Leather Goods in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Unlike many other luxury goods, demand for luxury bags and luggage continued in 2020. Although the category’s performance was considerably weaker than in 2019, it nonetheless remained positive. Consumers’ desire to own designer bags did not wane as a result of COVID-19. Indeed, consumers with extra spending power, having been forced to cancel or postpone travel plans, redirected cash elsewhere, including luxury leather goods. Handbags in luxury leather goods tend to be either very small or large…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Leather Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Leather Goods in South Korea
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category maintains positive performance despite COVID-19
Department stores remains most popular channel
Top global brands see value share gains
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Department stores set to remain leading channel for luxury leather goods
Travel restrictions to continue influencing category’s performance
Online promotional activities to become increasingly important
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

