Global Luxury Leather Goods in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in astounding declines in sales of luxury leather goods in 2020, which can be attributed to the discretionary nature of the fashion and accessories industries. Many brands and retailers have been negatively impacted by store closures and travel restrictions due to quarantine measures as well as the decline in consumer spending. With consumers largely confined to life in and around their homes, the utility and importance of buying luxury leather goo…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Luxury Leather Goods in the United Kingdom
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 leads to significant sales declines in luxury leather goods
Luxury leather goods dealt a blow by travel restrictions
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ultra luxury and heritage brands will see a rebound over the forecast period
Resale remains in demand during pandemic
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
