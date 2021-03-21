All news

Global Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In the beginning of 2020, luxury portable consumer electronics continued to benefit from a high level of international tourism. Wealthy tourists, especially those from China, are a key consumer base for products in luxury portable consumer electronics, and the high level of tourism at the beginning of the year favoured this category.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category suffers from absence of Asian tourists during COVID-19 pandemic
Sales fail to pick up with the end of lockdown
Luxury mobile phones continues to decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
E-commerce to grow as COVID-19 drives consumers online
Players turn their attention to local consumers as international tourists are slow to return
Traditional watch companies make waves in the category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

