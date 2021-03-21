Global Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Luxury wearables is the major category of luxury portable consumer electronics, as most luxury mobile brands have retreated from the South Korean market. The luxury wearables category, despite the adverse impact arising from the pandemic, is demonstrating early recovery compared with other countries around the world. Although the category saw a decline in its performance in 2020, this nonetheless remained positive. This is underpinned by increasing awareness of health issues among consumers, and…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858516-luxury-portable-consumer-electronics-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-ice-cream-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/headset-soc-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health factor contributes to continued growth of luxury wearables

Category benefits from spending power of more affluent consumers

E-commerce channel gains share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health trend set to boost demand

Consumer spending increases as light appears at end of tunnel

Growth expected to continue over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105