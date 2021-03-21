All news

Global Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Luxury wearables is the major category of luxury portable consumer electronics, as most luxury mobile brands have retreated from the South Korean market. The luxury wearables category, despite the adverse impact arising from the pandemic, is demonstrating early recovery compared with other countries around the world. Although the category saw a decline in its performance in 2020, this nonetheless remained positive. This is underpinned by increasing awareness of health issues among consumers, and…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Korea
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Health factor contributes to continued growth of luxury wearables
Category benefits from spending power of more affluent consumers
E-commerce channel gains share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health trend set to boost demand
Consumer spending increases as light appears at end of tunnel
Growth expected to continue over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

