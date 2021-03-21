All news

Global Luxury Timepieces in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of luxury timepieces were impacted heavily in 2020 as retailers were obliged to close their physical stores during the lockdown period. Luxury timepieces are typically bought in-store as customers wish to see and experience them before buying due to the value of high-end watches such as Rolex. Few brands have expanded into e-commerce. For example, the Rolex website does not offer a purchasing option online but, instead, provides details of retailers and store locations. Raffi Jewellers in…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Timepieces in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Men’s Luxury Timepieces, Women’s Luxury Timepieces.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Timepieces in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales decline substantially with consumers unable to enjoy luxury in-store purchasing
Recovery post-lockdown is hampered by store safety measures and reduced tourist expenditure
Robustness of domestic demand shown by the increasingly competitive environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Luxury timepieces faces slow recovery due to economic and tourism restraints
E-commerce likely to grow but consumers will still prefer the in-store experience
Unit price growth restrained by online discounts and the pre-owned market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Timepieces by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

