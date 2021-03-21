All news

Global Luxury Timepieces in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Luxury Timepieces in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Although younger generations of non-European upper middle class consumers are increasingly likely to purchase products in luxury timepieces in their own countries, Paris remained a key location for the purchase of luxury timepieces in the early months of 2020. Chinese customers, for example, are even more likely to purchase luxury timepieces in Paris than they are in Switzerland, even though most products in luxury timepieces sold in France are imported from Switzerland. In 2019, France was the…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858007-luxury-timepieces-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Timepieces in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Men’s Luxury Timepieces, Women’s Luxury Timepieces.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Timepieces market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heavy-duty-slurry-pumps-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-metal-partially-covered-biliary-stent-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Timepieces in France
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Category suffers a sudden drop in sales as prestigious Parisian outlets close their doors
COVID-19 calls an end to the category’s recovery
Brands adapt to the COVID-19 environment with technological innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Timepieces represent key gateway purchase for young affluent consumers
Category faces mounting pressure from non-luxury and sports products
Pre-owned sales threaten luxury timepieces
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Timepieces by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Special Reactor Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Murata, Sagami Elec, Chilisin, Taiyo Yuden, AVX

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Special Reactor Market. Global Special Reactor Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Special Reactor […]
All news Energy News Space

New Zealand Payments Landscape Market Report-Covid19 Impact Analysis | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players

ganesh

The research reports on New Zealand Payments Landscape Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. New Zealand Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. New Zealand Payments Landscape […]
All news

Puddings�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Puddings Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential market […]