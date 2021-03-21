Global Luxury Timepieces in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Luxury timepieces dropped into negative growth territory in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, although the impact was not as severe as duty-free shops. There was some negative factor during Q1. With the virus being controlled from Q2m and delayed weddings to be held in Q3 and Q4, local demand rose during this period. With a second wave emerging in South Korea in August, however, weddings which had already been postponed several times due to COVID-19 were again rescheduled. Some couples moved venues…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858518-luxury-timepieces-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Timepieces in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Men’s Luxury Timepieces, Women’s Luxury Timepieces.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-infrared-search-track-irst-systems-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Timepieces market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-aircraft-battery-market-research-report-2020-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Timepieces in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Category drops into negative growth territory, but not as severe as others

Counterfeit goods remain an issue

YouTube utilised as marketing tool

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

E-commerce set for growth despite traditional preference for bricks and mortar

Desire for individuality evident among more affluent consumers

More new entrants expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Timepieces by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105