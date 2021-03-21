All news

Global Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

As store-based retailing accounts for the vast majority of sales of luxury writing instruments and stationery in Canada, the lockdown period closure of physical stores that retail these luxury items had a strongly negative impact on overall sales in 2020. Luxury boutiques operated by brands such as Montblanc, Hermès and Louis Vuitton were closed. Independent stationers, such as Toronto retailer Wonderpens, which also deal in luxury writing instruments also closed their retail locations but remai…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858012-luxury-writing-instruments-and-stationery-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Canada
Euromonitor International
January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales slump due to store and border closures
Opportunities for gifting much reduced in 2020
Montblanc promotes handwriting and calligraphy with global initiative
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery to be hampered by the slow return of tourism and disposable incomes
E-commerce expected to make slow gains in the forecast period
Luxury consumers required to work from home could support sales of luxury writing instruments
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

 

