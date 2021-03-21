All news

Global Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Luxury writing instruments and stationery was suffering from declining interest at the end of the review period, with sales stabilising. This is due to the structural decline of the category and a waning interest in products from consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

