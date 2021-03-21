All news

Global Marketing Services Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Marketing Services in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Marketing Services market was valued at 5647.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6184.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the Direct Marketing Services market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Direct Marketing Services businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Direct Marketing Services in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Marketing Services market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Email marketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others

Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Direct Marketing Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB
Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi
Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Brazil Direct Marketing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Direct Marketing Services Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Direct Marketing Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Direct Marketing Services Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Direct Marketing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Marketing Services Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Brazil Manufacturers Direct Marketing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Players in Brazil
3.6.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Direct Marketing Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Marketing Services Companies

