Global Men’s Grooming in Taiwan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Men’s grooming is likely to register slightly stronger value growth over the forecast period than it did over the review period in constant 2017 terms. Limits remain on the category’s sales growth potential as demand edges ever closer to maturity. Factors that are likely to ensure strong demand include the fact that many young Taiwanese men are delaying marriage, which means that they are spending longer single, which makes them keen to present themselves as an attractive partner to young women.
Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
MEN’S GROOMING IN TAIWAN
Euromonitor International
June 2018
Headlines
Prospects
Moderate Positive Growth Is Expected To Be Seen in Men’s Grooming
Premium Brands To Register Strong Growth in Men’s Skin Care and Men’s Fragrances
Men’s Shaving Set To Continue Registering Slow Growth
Competitive Landscape
Edgewell Personal Care Leads Men’s Grooming Ahead of Procter & Gamble….….continued
