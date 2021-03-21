Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Metal-clad switchgear requires that the main switching and interrupting device be drawout. It may be either a circuit breaker (usual) or a load-break interrupter switch (unusual). Circuit breakers are always electrically operated. Extensive barriering, shutters over the primary circuit elements when the interrupter is withdrawn, and insulation-covered bus are all required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal-Clad Switchgear in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal-Clad Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal-Clad Switchgear production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

5kV Metal-clad Switchgear

15kV Metal-clad Switchgear

27kV Metal-clad Switchgear

38kV Metal-clad Switchgear

Other

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Living Power Control

Commercial Power Control

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Afcon

EATON

SIEMENS

Elimsan

Lucy Electric

Alfanar

Hager

Al Hamad

Iran Tablo

Elpa Switchgear

Luck Switchgear

Al Ahelia

MECO (MAPNA)

Aktif Elektroteknik

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Metal-Clad Switchgear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 5kV Metal-clad Switchgear

4.1.3 15kV Metal-clad Switchgear

4.1.4 27kV Metal-clad Switchgear

4.1.5 38kV Metal-clad Switchgear

4.1.6 Other

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Living Power Control

5.1.3 Commercial Power Control

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ABB

6.1.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ABB Business Overview

6.1.3 ABB Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ABB Key News

6.2 Schneider Electric

6.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

6.2.3 Schneider Electric Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Schneider Electric Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Schneider Electric Key News

6.3 Afcon

6.3.1 Afcon Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Afcon Business Overview

6.3.3 Afcon Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Afcon Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Afcon Key News

6.4 EATON

6.4.1 EATON Corporate Summary

6.4.2 EATON Business Overview

6.4.3 EATON Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 EATON Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 EATON Key News

6.5 SIEMENS

6.5.1 SIEMENS Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SIEMENS Business Overview

6.5.3 SIEMENS Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SIEMENS Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SIEMENS Key News

6.6 Elimsan

6.6.1 Elimsan Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Elimsan Business Overview

6.6.3 Elimsan Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Elimsan Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Elimsan Key News

6.7 Lucy Electric

6.6.1 Lucy Electric Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Lucy Electric Business Overview

6.6.3 Lucy Electric Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Lucy Electric Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Lucy Electric Key News

6.8 Alfanar

6.8.1 Alfanar Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Alfanar Business Overview

6.8.3 Alfanar Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Alfanar Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Alfanar Key News

6.9 Hager

6.9.1 Hager Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Hager Business Overview

6.9.3 Hager Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Hager Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Hager Key News

6.10 Al Hamad

6.10.1 Al Hamad Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Al Hamad Business Overview

6.10.3 Al Hamad Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Al Hamad Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Al Hamad Key News

6.11 Iran Tablo

6.11.1 Iran Tablo Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Iran Tablo Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.11.3 Iran Tablo Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Iran Tablo Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Iran Tablo Key News

6.12 Elpa Switchgear

6.12.1 Elpa Switchgear Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Elpa Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.12.3 Elpa Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Elpa Switchgear Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Elpa Switchgear Key News

6.13 Luck Switchgear

6.13.1 Luck Switchgear Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Luck Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.13.3 Luck Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Luck Switchgear Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Luck Switchgear Key News

6.14 Al Ahelia

6.14.1 Al Ahelia Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Al Ahelia Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.14.3 Al Ahelia Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Al Ahelia Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Al Ahelia Key News

6.15 MECO (MAPNA)

6.15.1 MECO (MAPNA) Corporate Summary

6.15.2 MECO (MAPNA) Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.15.3 MECO (MAPNA) Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 MECO (MAPNA) Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 MECO (MAPNA) Key News

6.16 Aktif Elektroteknik

6.16.1 Aktif Elektroteknik Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Aktif Elektroteknik Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.16.3 Aktif Elektroteknik Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Aktif Elektroteknik Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Aktif Elektroteknik Key News

6.17 M-tech

6.17.1 M-tech Corporate Summary

6.17.2 M-tech Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview

6.17.3 M-tech Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 M-tech Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 M-tech Key News

7 Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Metal-Clad Switchgear Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Metal-Clad Switchgear Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Metal-Clad Switchgear Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

….. continued

