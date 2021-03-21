All news

Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Metal-clad switchgear requires that the main switching and interrupting device be drawout. It may be either a circuit breaker (usual) or a load-break interrupter switch (unusual). Circuit breakers are always electrically operated. Extensive barriering, shutters over the primary circuit elements when the interrupter is withdrawn, and insulation-covered bus are all required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal-Clad Switchgear in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal-Clad Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal-Clad Switchgear production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
5kV Metal-clad Switchgear
15kV Metal-clad Switchgear
27kV Metal-clad Switchgear
38kV Metal-clad Switchgear
Other

Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Living Power Control
Commercial Power Control

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB
Schneider Electric
Afcon
EATON
SIEMENS
Elimsan
Lucy Electric
Alfanar
Hager
Al Hamad
Iran Tablo
Elpa Switchgear
Luck Switchgear
Al Ahelia
MECO (MAPNA)
Aktif Elektroteknik

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Metal-Clad Switchgear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 5kV Metal-clad Switchgear
4.1.3 15kV Metal-clad Switchgear
4.1.4 27kV Metal-clad Switchgear
4.1.5 38kV Metal-clad Switchgear
4.1.6 Other
4.2 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Living Power Control
5.1.3 Commercial Power Control
5.2 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 ABB
6.1.1 ABB Corporate Summary
6.1.2 ABB Business Overview
6.1.3 ABB Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.1.5 ABB Key News
6.2 Schneider Electric
6.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview
6.2.3 Schneider Electric Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Schneider Electric Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Schneider Electric Key News
6.3 Afcon
6.3.1 Afcon Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Afcon Business Overview
6.3.3 Afcon Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Afcon Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Afcon Key News
6.4 EATON
6.4.1 EATON Corporate Summary
6.4.2 EATON Business Overview
6.4.3 EATON Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 EATON Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.4.5 EATON Key News
6.5 SIEMENS
6.5.1 SIEMENS Corporate Summary
6.5.2 SIEMENS Business Overview
6.5.3 SIEMENS Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 SIEMENS Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.5.5 SIEMENS Key News
6.6 Elimsan
6.6.1 Elimsan Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Elimsan Business Overview
6.6.3 Elimsan Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Elimsan Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Elimsan Key News
6.7 Lucy Electric
6.6.1 Lucy Electric Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Lucy Electric Business Overview
6.6.3 Lucy Electric Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Lucy Electric Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Lucy Electric Key News
6.8 Alfanar
6.8.1 Alfanar Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Alfanar Business Overview
6.8.3 Alfanar Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.8.4 Alfanar Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.8.5 Alfanar Key News
6.9 Hager
6.9.1 Hager Corporate Summary
6.9.2 Hager Business Overview
6.9.3 Hager Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.9.4 Hager Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.9.5 Hager Key News
6.10 Al Hamad
6.10.1 Al Hamad Corporate Summary
6.10.2 Al Hamad Business Overview
6.10.3 Al Hamad Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.10.4 Al Hamad Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.10.5 Al Hamad Key News
6.11 Iran Tablo
6.11.1 Iran Tablo Corporate Summary
6.11.2 Iran Tablo Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.11.3 Iran Tablo Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.11.4 Iran Tablo Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.11.5 Iran Tablo Key News
6.12 Elpa Switchgear
6.12.1 Elpa Switchgear Corporate Summary
6.12.2 Elpa Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.12.3 Elpa Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.12.4 Elpa Switchgear Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.12.5 Elpa Switchgear Key News
6.13 Luck Switchgear
6.13.1 Luck Switchgear Corporate Summary
6.13.2 Luck Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.13.3 Luck Switchgear Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.13.4 Luck Switchgear Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.13.5 Luck Switchgear Key News
6.14 Al Ahelia
6.14.1 Al Ahelia Corporate Summary
6.14.2 Al Ahelia Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.14.3 Al Ahelia Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.14.4 Al Ahelia Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.14.5 Al Ahelia Key News
6.15 MECO (MAPNA)
6.15.1 MECO (MAPNA) Corporate Summary
6.15.2 MECO (MAPNA) Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.15.3 MECO (MAPNA) Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.15.4 MECO (MAPNA) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.15.5 MECO (MAPNA) Key News
6.16 Aktif Elektroteknik
6.16.1 Aktif Elektroteknik Corporate Summary
6.16.2 Aktif Elektroteknik Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.16.3 Aktif Elektroteknik Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.16.4 Aktif Elektroteknik Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.16.5 Aktif Elektroteknik Key News
6.17 M-tech
6.17.1 M-tech Corporate Summary
6.17.2 M-tech Metal-Clad Switchgear Business Overview
6.17.3 M-tech Metal-Clad Switchgear Major Product Offerings
6.17.4 M-tech Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.17.5 M-tech Key News

7 Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers in Italy
7.2.1 Italy Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Italy Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Italy Key Local Metal-Clad Switchgear Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers
7.3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Export and Import in Italy
7.3.1 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Export Market
7.3.2 Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Italy Metal-Clad Switchgear Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Metal-Clad Switchgear Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Metal-Clad Switchgear Distributors and Sales Agents in Italy

10 Conclusion

….. continued

