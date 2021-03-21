All news

Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market in UK Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Metal-clad switchgear requires that the main switching and interrupting device be drawout. It may be either a circuit breaker (usual) or a load-break interrupter switch (unusual). Circuit breakers are always electrically operated. Extensive barriering, shutters over the primary circuit elements when the interrupter is withdrawn, and insulation-covered bus are all required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal-Clad Switchgear in UK, including the following market information:
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal-Clad Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal-Clad Switchgear production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
5kV Metal-clad Switchgear
15kV Metal-clad Switchgear
27kV Metal-clad Switchgear
38kV Metal-clad Switchgear
Other

UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Living Power Control
Commercial Power Control

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total UK Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ABB
Schneider Electric
Afcon
EATON
SIEMENS
Elimsan
Lucy Electric
Alfanar
Hager
Al Hamad
Iran Tablo
Elpa Switchgear
Luck Switchgear
Al Ahelia
MECO (MAPNA)
Aktif Elektroteknik

