Global Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Metal Cleaning Equipment is used for the cleaning of surfaces and the pretreatment of metal parts, by means of chemicals in liquid phase. In the report, we focused on the metal cleaning machine used in industrial application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Cleaning Equipment in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Metal Cleaning Equipment market was valued at 1097.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1175.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Metal Cleaning Equipment market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal Cleaning Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal Cleaning Equipment production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solvent Metal Cleaning Equipment

Aqueous Metal Cleaning Equipment

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

General Manufacturing

Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Durr Ecoclean

Pero

Karl Roll

Rosler

MecWash

Sturm

Rippert

Cemastir

LS Industries

Hekeda

Lidong

Keepahead

Keweison

Branson

Firbimatic

ILSA

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Cleaning Equipment Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cleaning Equipment Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solvent Metal Cleaning Equipment

4.1.3 Aqueous Metal Cleaning Equipment

4.2 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Metal Cleaning Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

Table 11. By Type – Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Durr Ecoclean Corporate Summary

Table 20. Durr Ecoclean Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 21. Durr Ecoclean Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Pero Corporate Summary

Table 23. Pero Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 24. Pero Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Karl Roll Corporate Summary

Table 26. Karl Roll Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 27. Karl Roll Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Rosler Corporate Summary

Table 29. Rosler Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 30. Rosler Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. MecWash Corporate Summary

Table 32. MecWash Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 33. MecWash Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Sturm Corporate Summary

Table 35. Sturm Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 36. Sturm Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Rippert Corporate Summary

Table 38. Rippert Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Offerings

Table 39. Rippert Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

