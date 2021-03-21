Global Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Metal Cleaning Equipment is used for the cleaning of surfaces and the pretreatment of metal parts, by means of chemicals in liquid phase. In the report, we focused on the metal cleaning machine used in industrial application

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Cleaning Equipment in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Metal Cleaning Equipment market was valued at 1097.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1175.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. While the Metal Cleaning Equipment market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Metal Cleaning Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Metal Cleaning Equipment production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solvent Metal Cleaning Equipment

Aqueous Metal Cleaning Equipment

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

General Manufacturing

Aerospace

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Durr Ecoclean

Pero

Karl Roll

Rosler

MecWash

Sturm

Rippert

Cemastir

LS Industries

Hekeda

Lidong

Keepahead

Keweison

Branson

Firbimatic

ILSA

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Cleaning Equipment Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Metal Cleaning Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cleaning Equipment Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Cleaning Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solvent Metal Cleaning Equipment

4.1.3 Aqueous Metal Cleaning Equipment

4.2 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 General Manufacturing

5.1.4 Aerospace

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Metal Cleaning Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Durr Ecoclean

6.1.1 Durr Ecoclean Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Durr Ecoclean Business Overview

6.1.3 Durr Ecoclean Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Durr Ecoclean Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Durr Ecoclean Key News

6.2 Pero

6.2.1 Pero Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Pero Business Overview

6.2.3 Pero Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Pero Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Pero Key News

6.3 Karl Roll

6.3.1 Karl Roll Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Karl Roll Business Overview

6.3.3 Karl Roll Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Karl Roll Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Karl Roll Key News

6.4 Rosler

6.4.1 Rosler Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Rosler Business Overview

6.4.3 Rosler Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Rosler Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Rosler Key News

6.5 MecWash

6.5.1 MecWash Corporate Summary

6.5.2 MecWash Business Overview

6.5.3 MecWash Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 MecWash Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 MecWash Key News

6.6 Sturm

6.6.1 Sturm Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sturm Business Overview

6.6.3 Sturm Metal Cleaning Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sturm Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sturm Key News

