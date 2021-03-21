Global Methane Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global market size of Methane is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2025.
Global Methane Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Methane industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Methane manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Methane industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Methane Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Methane as well as some small players. At least 16 companies are included:
* Gasrec Ltd.
* CNG Services Ltd
* Arrow Energy.
* BG Group
* Baker Hughes
* Dart Energy
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Methane market
* Fermentation
* Gasification
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Power Generation
* Automotive Fuel
* Residential
* Others
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Methane Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Methane by Region
8.2 Import of Methane by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Methane in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Methane Supply
9.2 Methane Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Methane in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Methane Supply
10.2 Methane Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Methane in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Methane Supply
11.2 Methane Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Methane in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Methane Supply
12.2 Methane Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Methane in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Methane Supply
13.2 Methane Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Methane (2015-2020)
14.1 Methane Supply
14.2 Methane Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Methane Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Methane Supply Forecast
15.2 Methane Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Gasrec Ltd.
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Gasrec Ltd.
16.1.4 Gasrec Ltd. Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 CNG Services Ltd
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of CNG Services Ltd
16.2.4 CNG Services Ltd Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Arrow Energy.
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Arrow Energy.
16.3.4 Arrow Energy. Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 BG Group
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of BG Group
16.4.4 BG Group Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Baker Hughes
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Baker Hughes
16.5.4 Baker Hughes Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Dart Energy
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Dart Energy
16.6.4 Dart Energy Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Blue Energy
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Methane Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Blue Energy
16.7.4 Blue Energy Methane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
……
……
Tables and Figures
Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Methane Report
Table Primary Sources of Methane Report
Table Secondary Sources of Methane Report
Table Major Assumptions of Methane Report
Figure Methane Picture
Table Methane Classification
Table Methane Applications List
Table Drivers of Methane Market
Table Restraints of Methane Market
Table Opportunities of Methane Market
Table Threats of Methane Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Methane
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Methane
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Methane Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Methane Market
Table Policy of Methane Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Methane
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Methane
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Methane Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Methane Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Methane Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Methane Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Methane Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Methane Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Methane Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 US Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 US Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Canada Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Mexico Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 South America Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 South America Methane Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 South America Methane Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 South America Methane Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 South America Methane Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 South America Methane Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 South America Methane Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 South America Methane Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Brazil Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Argentina Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Chile Methane Import & Export (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 Peru Methane Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
…continued
