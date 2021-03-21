Global Microwaves in Argentina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Microwaves was already a challenged category, and this has been further emphasised by COVID-19 in 2020. Whilst microwaves revolutionised kitchen appliances in Argentina in the 1990s and the category has a high penetration in the country, there is a growing concern about the potentially harmful effects of cooking or heating food in these devices. Namely, the electromagnetic waves used by microwaves are believed to be carcinogenic, thus an increasing number of people are avoiding their use. Health…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858274-microwaves-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vessel-monitoring-system-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/non-polarized-capacitors-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Microwaves in Argentina

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health concerns about microwaves are enhanced by COVID-19, further challenging the category

Mini electric ovens continue to replace microwaves

New San maintains company lead thanks to multiple brand portfolio, but still fails to gain a top brand place

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Microwaves shielded from international logistics and currency depreciation issues thanks to domestic production

Unhealthy image of microwaves will continue to pose a challenge to growth

Marketing strategies to be reshaped to focus on health and wellness trends

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Production of Microwaves: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105