Global Microwaves in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Regardless of the pandemic, microwaves are not considered essential in most Greek households. Moreover, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, volume sales of microwaves have declined drastically due to the unessential disposition of the product area. Furthermore, home seclusion due to lockdown has given consumers more time to cook from scratch and prepare meals throughout the day. Therefore, microwaves have dropped even more in demand as the product area usually caters to busier lifestyles wh…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Microwaves in Greece

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home-cooking during lockdown leads to a lack of demand for microwaves as consumers have more time to prepare food

Declining purchasing powers severely restrict demand in 2020

E-commerce sees slight increase in value share as in-store retailers are forced to close

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Freestanding microwaves rebound in 2021 due to its lower price point

Reduced purchasing powers lead to lack of renovations and therefore declining demand for built-in microwaves

No-name and economy-brands gain value share amidst the economic recession

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Microwaves by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Microwaves: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Microwaves by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Microwaves by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

