Global Microwaves in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Regardless of the pandemic, microwaves are not considered essential in most Greek households. Moreover, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, volume sales of microwaves have declined drastically due to the unessential disposition of the product area. Furthermore, home seclusion due to lockdown has given consumers more time to cook from scratch and prepare meals throughout the day. Therefore, microwaves have dropped even more in demand as the product area usually caters to busier lifestyles wh…

Euromonitor International’s Microwaves in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home-cooking during lockdown leads to a lack of demand for microwaves as consumers have more time to prepare food
Declining purchasing powers severely restrict demand in 2020
E-commerce sees slight increase in value share as in-store retailers are forced to close
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Freestanding microwaves rebound in 2021 due to its lower price point
Reduced purchasing powers lead to lack of renovations and therefore declining demand for built-in microwaves
No-name and economy-brands gain value share amidst the economic recession
